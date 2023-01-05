SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

DeSantis Asks Colleges How Much They Spend on Diversity

Scott Jaschik
January 5, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has asked Florida's public colleges to report on the costs associated with diversity, equity and inclusion programs, The Tallahassee Democrat reported.

He asked last month and his administration released the request on Wednesday.

The memo also asked institutions to include the number of positions and amount of funding dedicated to each program as well as how much of that cost is state funding. The deadline for responses is next Friday.

In his inaugural to a second term on Tuesday, he criticized “woke ideology," and suggested that he would focus on higher education. “We must ensure that our institutions of higher learning are focused on academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideology,” DeSantis said.

 

