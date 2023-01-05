SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U.S. to Review Rules on Accreditation, Distance Education and More

By

Doug Lederman
January 5, 2023

The Biden administration announced late Wednesday that the Education Department would hold a series of negotiated rule-making sessions this spring to propose new rules regarding accreditation, distance education, student loan deferments and a range of other topics.

The administration’s plan for another major round of rule making—following the one it conducted in 2021–22 focused heavily on for-profit colleges—suggests that the White House and department plan to move aggressively to continue to influence postsecondary education in the second half of President Biden’s term. The news was announced on a day when most of Washington was focused on House Republicans’ difficulty in choosing a new leader, reflecting the struggles that Congress is likely to have making policy in the next two years. In that environment, executive actions could be the most significant source of policy changes at the federal level.

The eight topics, and a link to the administration’s brief description of what it will explore, follow:

Federal TRIO Programs 1840-AD68
Accreditation and Related Issues 1840-AD82
State Authorization 1840-AD83
Return to Title IV 1840-AD85
Cash Management 1840-AD86
Third-Party Servicers and Related Issues 1840-AD87
Improving use of Deferments and Forbearances 1840-AD88
Distance Education 1840-AD92

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

