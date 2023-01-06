SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Enrollment Remains Top Risk Cited by Colleges

By

Susan H. Greenberg
January 6, 2023

Enrollment remains the biggest risk cited by colleges and universities for the fourth year in a row, according to the 2022 Top Risks Report from United Educators.

Data security ranked second for the third consecutive year.

Recruitment and hiring jumped from 14th place to third, and student mental health—broken out in the survey for the first time this year—ranked fifth.

The risks of sexual misconduct lost urgency; Title IX fell to 10th place, down from third place in 2019–20 and eighth place last year. And sexual misconduct, which includes sexual harassment and abuse, dropped to the 18th spot.

Following a two-year absence from the top 10, external pressures—which includes economic, political and societal influences—captured the sixth spot.

And, not surprisingly, COVID-19 and future pandemics, which ranked third last year, fell to the 20th spot.

The survey reflects the most pressing risks named in September 2022 by the leaders of 105 colleges and universities.

Susan H. Greenberg

Susan H. Greenberg is a senior editor at Inside Higher Ed. A career journalist and educator, she joined the publication in August 2021 after eight years in Vermont, where she freelanced and taught writing at Middlebury College and Champlain College. Prior to that, she spent 22 years writing and editing for Newsweek magazine, where she covered everything from international affairs to arts and culture. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, and River Teeth, among others. She has taught English and journalism at Phillips Academy, where she served as an advisor to the student newspaper. She holds a B.A. in English from Brown University and an M.S. in journalism from Columbia. The mother of three nearly adult children, she is very much enjoying her newly empty nest.

