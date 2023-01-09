Coach Removed After 5 Players Hospitalized

Concordia University Chicago in River Forest has temporarily removed the coach of its men’s basketball team Steve Kollar, after five players were hospitalized, CBS News reported.

Some of the players were hospitalized for only a few hours, but for others it was a few days.

Athletic Director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents explaining what happened after a late-December trip to California, where the team played two games. He said the team was put through “particularly high-intensity, collegiate-level circuit training” on Dec. 31. Circuit training generally refers to moving through exercise stations with little time for breaks.

“It has been alleged by some that the intensity and difficulty of Saturday’s practice was a direct consequence of the broken curfew earlier in the week … The university continues to look into the matter and is also working to determine all factors that contributed to the student hospitalizations,” Gnan said.