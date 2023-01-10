Foxx Wins Chair of House Ed and Workforce Committee

Representative Virginia Foxx is returning to the top post on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce following a vote of the Republican steering committee Monday evening.

Foxx, a North Carolina Republican who has previously chaired the committee and served as the ranking member during the last Congress, won the gavel over Representative Tim Walberg of Michigan. Both had to make their cases to the steering committee Monday.

Foxx has promised to oppose many of the Biden administration’s education policies, including student loan debt relief policy changes. She and other Republican lawmakers have criticized the state of free speech on college campuses.

Foxx said in a statement that she would seek to protect the rights of workers, job creators, students and parents as chairwoman.

“Americans should be free to work, build, and educate their children as they see fit,” Foxx said. “Under the Biden administration, these fundamental rights are besieged, but I am committed to safeguarding them. It is time to restore Constitutional government in America.”

With control of Congress divided, meaningful legislation regarding higher education policy is not expected to pass both chambers and be signed into law by President Biden; however, experts and lobbyists expect to see investigations and potentially adversarial hearings featuring Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and other key decision-makers.

Foxx said as much in her statement.

“To officials in the Biden administration: think about investing in a parking space on Capitol Hill—you will be here often. Conducting vigorous and sustained oversight of the federal government, especially the Departments of Education and Labor, will be among my top priorities. We must stop this administration’s reckless and destructive regulatory agenda.”