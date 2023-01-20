SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Florida Bars AP Course in African American Studies
The Florida Department of Education has said that public schools in the state cannot offer the new Advanced Placement course in African American studies, The Miami Herald reported.
The department, which is part of the administration of Republican governor Ron DeSantis, said that the course “lacks educational value.”
“In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, [the Florida Department of Education] will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the state wrote in a letter to the College Board, which administers the AP program.
The College Board released this statement to Inside Higher Ed: “Like all new AP courses, AP African American Studies is undergoing a rigorous, multi-year pilot phase, collecting feedback from teachers, students, scholars and policymakers. The process of piloting and revising course frameworks is a standard part of any new AP course, and frameworks often change significantly as a result. We will publicly release the updated course framework when it is completed and well before this class is widely available in American high schools. We look forward to bringing this rich and inspiring exploration of African-American history and culture to students across the country.”
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Leadership and the intersectionality of being queer and living with HIV
- THE Campus webinar: the keys to a successful academic career
- Calling all authoritarians: how to shift the power dynamic in your classes
- Four tips for developing students’ business skills
- THE podcast: career advice, LGBTQ+ in the academy and public speaking tips
Most Shared Stories
- Academic experts offer advice on ChatGPT
- Biden administration to list low-performing programs
- What Should We Do About Undergrads Who Want to Pursue a Humanities Doctorate? | Inside Higher Ed
- Faculty member issues dire warning to grad students about jobs
- Belmont plans to hire Jewish faculty for the first time