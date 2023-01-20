SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Student Loan Servicer Lays Off 500 Employees
Nelnet, a federal student loan servicer, is cutting staff because of delays in the Biden administration’s debt-relief plan and the continued pause on loan payments, the company announced Wednesday.
About 350 employees hired in the last six months will be laid off and about 210 employees will be let go because of “performance reasons,” according to the announcement. Employees were given 60 days’ notice if their performance wasn’t a factor.
Nelnet started growing its staff last year to prepare for the one-time student loan forgiveness program and the restart of payments after the pause was scheduled to end Dec. 31. Federal courts ended up blocking loan forgiveness, which further delayed the resumption of payments. The administration is planning to restart payments 60 days after June 30 or after the lawsuits challenging the debt relief plan are resolved, whichever comes first. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the plan next month.
“These decisions are never easy,” Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser said in a statement. “With the delay of federal student loan repayment through much of 2023, regrettably, it isn’t feasible to maintain increased staffing levels for work that will remain on hold for a significant amount of time.”
Kiser added that Nelnet hopes many employees will consider reapplying when payments resume.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Leadership and the intersectionality of being queer and living with HIV
- THE Campus webinar: the keys to a successful academic career
- Calling all authoritarians: how to shift the power dynamic in your classes
- Four tips for developing students’ business skills
- THE podcast: career advice, LGBTQ+ in the academy and public speaking tips
Most Shared Stories
- Academic experts offer advice on ChatGPT
- Biden administration to list low-performing programs
- What Should We Do About Undergrads Who Want to Pursue a Humanities Doctorate? | Inside Higher Ed
- Faculty member issues dire warning to grad students about jobs
- Belmont plans to hire Jewish faculty for the first time