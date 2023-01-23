SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
President of Point Park Quits After 18 Months in Office
January 23, 2023
Don Green, the president of Point Park University, has left the position after 18 months in the job, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
He cited private, personal and family reasons when he offered his resignation this week, according to the university. Neither Green nor the university elaborated.
