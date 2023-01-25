SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

College Physical Education Requirements Continue to Decline

By

Susan H. Greenberg
January 25, 2023

About 32 percent of U.S. colleges and universities require students to take some sort of physical education course to graduate—down from 39 percent in 2010 and 97 percent a century ago, according to a new study from Oregon State University.

The study, which looked at 331 institutions across the country, found that 56 percent had no PE requirement. Just under 32 percent required all undergraduates to take a PE course, and 12 percent had a “partial” requirement, meaning that only certain degree programs mandated PE or that students could choose between PE and other health-related subjects, such as sex education.

The study defined PE as “any activity or academic course pertaining to health, wellness, sports or physical activity.”

Given the general decline in physical activity among children and teens and rising obesity rates nationally, jettisoning physical education for college students is “a counterintuitive idea,” said study co-author Brad Cardinal, a professor in OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences.

“There’s an enormous amount of scientific evidence supporting the value of physical activity. It’s good for the human body, good for students—it helps them be better learners, better prepared; it increases cognitive functioning and helps with stress management,” he said. “Longitudinal studies have shown that when someone attends an institution with a physical activity education graduation requirement, they tend to be healthier long-term.”

Susan H. Greenberg

Susan H. Greenberg is a senior editor at Inside Higher Ed. A career journalist and educator, she joined the publication in August 2021 after eight years in Vermont, where she freelanced and taught writing at Middlebury College and Champlain College. Prior to that, she spent 22 years writing and editing for Newsweek magazine, where she covered everything from international affairs to arts and culture. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, and River Teeth, among others. She has taught English and journalism at Phillips Academy, where she served as an advisor to the student newspaper. She holds a B.A. in English from Brown University and an M.S. in journalism from Columbia. The mother of three nearly adult children, she is very much enjoying her newly empty nest.

