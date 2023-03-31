Live Updates Fla. Professors Will Face Posttenure Review Every 5 Years

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Human and Coyote Coexistence in Urban Areas: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 31, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute: David Drake, professor and extension wildlife specialist in the department of forest and wildlife ecology at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, explores human and coyote coexistence in urban areas. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Students holding a homemade protest sign, printed on a sheet, that says "Protect DEI! Increase Black enrollment! Defy DeSantis!"
The Silence of Florida’s Presidents
Striking grad student workers hold a white and purple sign announcing the strike.
Michigan Grad Workers Strike
Hacker fishing with unlocked smartphone - stock illustration
The Louisiana Cyberattacks That Weren’t—or Maybe Were?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Student Drag Show Moved to Larger Venue in Tennessee

Number of Hispanic-Serving Institutions Bounces Back

Lindenwood University Buys For-Profit Dorsey College

Arkansas Higher Education Director Ousted

Fla. Professors Will Face Posttenure Review Every 5 Years

Human and Coyote Coexistence in Urban Areas: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 