Dirty Diapers and the COVID-19 Vaccination: Academic Minute
April 5, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute: Joseph Larkin III, associate professor of microbiology and cell science at the University of Florida, explains how mothers may be protecting their babies against COVID-19 by passing along antibodies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
