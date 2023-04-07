SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Bob Jones Board Chair Quits Amid Conflict With President
Last week, Bob Jones University president Steve Pettit announced his resignation. He will leave office at the end of the academic year in May. His resignation came only a few months after the board re-elected him.
He left amid a conflict over Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. He has sent a letter to the board chair, John Lewis. In the letter, Pettit said Lewis allegedly kept information away from Pettit and obstructed a Title IX investigation.
Now Pettit has announced that Lewis will leave the board. The Greenville News reported that a press release said, “Late this afternoon, I was notified that Bob Jones University Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. John Lewis has resigned effective immediately.”
It is unclear if Pettit will rescind his decision to leave the university.
