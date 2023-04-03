Bob Jones U President Leaves Amid Dispute With Board

Live Updates Anti-Abortion Speech Disrupted at VCU

By

Scott Jaschik
April 3, 2023

Bob Jones University president Steve Pettit announced his resignation Thursday, The Greenville News reported. He will leave office at the end of the academic year in May.

His resignation came only a few months after the board re-elected him.

The Greenville News said it “was able to confirm the authenticity of a leaked March 21 letter Pettit sent to the Board of Trustees, explaining his issues with Board Chairman John Lewis. In the letter, Pettit said Lewis allegedly kept information away from Pettit and obstructed a Title IX investigation, which led to a breakdown in communications between the two.”

A petition signed by 5,700 people calls for Pettit’s reinstatement and for Lewis to resign.

Scott Jaschik

