Eastern Illinois U Faculty, Advisers Begin Strike

By

Ryan Quinn
April 7, 2023

Faculty members and academic support professionals began striking Thursday at another public Illinois university, after fellow faculty walked out at Chicago State University Monday.

The newly striking Eastern Illinois University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois represents a bargaining unit of 450 employees, said Jennifer Hill, media director for the affiliated Illinois Federation of Teachers.

Members of the University Professionals of Illinois also launched the continuing Chicago State University strike, and the same union is poised to walk out at Governors State University next week.

University Professionals of Illinois president John Miller said the academic support professionals are mostly advisers. He said the walkout issues include workload and compensation, saying salary increases haven’t kept up with inflation.

“Salaries are not competitive,” Miller said.

In a statement on its website, Eastern Illinois University said it “remains committed to reaching a good-faith resolution that sensibly balances its employees’ needs with the opportunity, accessibility and quality education all EIU students and families have come to expect.”

A university spokesman said in an email that the institution is “unable to share any details surrounding its ongoing negotiations.”

Ryan Quinn

