‘Sutherland Springs’

A poem by Laurence Musgrove about teaching and tragedy.

By

Laurence Musgrove
November 21, 2017
Wisdom is lost on the young,
As well it should be.

Let them find it themselves
Along their path, along the stream.

Still, at the very least let me help
Draw their attention to its possibility.

I know I could do better
Than today’s class when I went on too long

About the nature of impermanence.

My reference to that recent
Mass murder in a little church

200 miles from here probably
Wasn’t a welcome example either.

Laurence Musgrove is professor and chair of English and modern languages at Angelo State University. His collection of poetry, Local Bird, and a forthcoming collection of aphorisms, One Kind of Recording, are from Lamar University Literary Press.

