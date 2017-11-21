Wisdom is lost on the young,

As well it should be.

Let them find it themselves

Along their path, along the stream.

Still, at the very least let me help

Draw their attention to its possibility.

I know I could do better

Than today’s class when I went on too long

About the nature of impermanence.

My reference to that recent

Mass murder in a little church

200 miles from here probably

Wasn’t a welcome example either.