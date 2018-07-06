Print This
‘Weeping Sutra’

A poem by Laurence Musgrove on teachers.

Laurence Musgrove
July 6, 2018
On the fifth day
Of the meditation retreat
And only the second day
Of Vipassana training,
I found myself weeping
How much I missed my teachers. 
“A thirst for learning
Brings tears of insight,”
The Buddha told me.
“Now think of those
Who never find these tears,
Who never benefit from
The loving-kindness of teachers,
Who never learn the path
Out of their suffering.
Let us weep for them together.

May they hear and find us.”

Laurence Musgrove

Laurence Musgrove is professor and chair of English and modern languages at Angelo State University. His collection of poetry, Local Bird, and a forthcoming collection of aphorisms, One Kind of Recording, are from Lamar University Literary Press.

