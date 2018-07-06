On the fifth day

Of the meditation retreat

And only the second day

Of Vipassana training,

I found myself weeping

How much I missed my teachers.

“A thirst for learning

Brings tears of insight,”

The Buddha told me.

“Now think of those

Who never find these tears,

Who never benefit from

The loving-kindness of teachers,

Who never learn the path

Out of their suffering.

Let us weep for them together.

May they hear and find us.”

Laurence Musgrove