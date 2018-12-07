Without empathy on the reader’s part,

the writer can do nothing, …

Stephen Dobyns

I led a reading life of books

As I thought writers must lead them:

Underlining passages

So I could return to them later

And follow the crumbs

Back to the house I loved.

Now I’m giving away my books

And sorry for the lines I made

And the words I wrote in the frame

Of the pages that once loved me.

So rarely did I go back and visit,

There was so much new to teach.

Tonight, I am reading for the first time

A chapter for class tomorrow,

And I love this book too, very much

But I put my pen down, no more selfies,

Just curious what lines my students

Are drawing on their pages tonight.

Laurence Musgrove