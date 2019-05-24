Print This
Six Aphorisms

Laurence Musgrove shares thoughts in poetry.

Laurence Musgrove
May 24, 2019
What we learned before we knew it
Is what we do before we know it.

 

When you begin to get your back up,
You might begin to back up.

 

Time is money is what money paid time to say.

 

A wiseass is a smart-ass who stuck with it.

 

Liars hide the truth out of fear
Because they think their fears are true.

 

To learn means to have less confidence
In what you know than in what you might.

Laurence Musgrove is professor and chair of English and modern languages at Angelo State University. His collection of poetry, Local Bird, and a collection of aphorisms, One Kind of Recording, are from Lamar University Literary Press.

Laurence Musgrove

