What we learned before we knew it

Is what we do before we know it.

When you begin to get your back up,

You might begin to back up.

Time is money is what money paid time to say.

A wiseass is a smart-ass who stuck with it.

Liars hide the truth out of fear

Because they think their fears are true.

To learn means to have less confidence

In what you know than in what you might.