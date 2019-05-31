Topics
All Fall
Scott McLemee offers a roundup of books from this coming autumn's university press catalogs and more.
University presses usually make their fall catalogs available in the weeks just before and after Memorial Day. So far, I have gone through about 40 of them with an eye to identifying books of possible nonspecialist interest, including the ones flagged below. Another roundup column or two will follow later in the summer as the stragglers come in. (All quoted material here is from the publishers' descriptions.)
A couple of titles clearly have a large portion of the Inside Higher Ed readership in mind: David Gooblar's The Missing Course: Everything They Never Taught You About College Teaching (Harvard University Press, August) and Jessamyn Neuhaus's Geeky Pedagogy: A Guide for Intellectuals, Introverts and Nerds Who Want to Be Effective Teachers (West Virginia University Press, September). The Missing Course draws on current research into how the brain functions and harvests "invaluable insights to help students learn in any discipline." Geeky Pedagogy "encourages faculty … to view themselves and their teaching work in light of contemporary discourse that celebrates increasingly diverse geek culture and explores stereotypes about super-smart introverts."
Part of that "increasingly diverse geek culture" is weaponized in Winning Westeros: How Game of Thrones Explains Modern Military Conflict (University of Nebraska Press, September), consisting of essays by "30 of today’s top military and strategic experts, including generals and admirals, policy advisors, counterinsurgency tacticians, science fiction and fantasy writers, and ground-level military officers." The first listed of the volume's four co-editors is Max Brooks, of World War Z fame, and it comes with a blurb praising its insights on "diplomacy, conflict, warfare and the range of complex competitions that influence our security and prosperity today” from Lieutenant General (retired) H. R. McMaster.
The flood of Trump-centered books from university presses seems to have diminished, although it has not dried up entirely. Adam Hodges's When Words Trump Politics: Resisting a Hostile Regime of Language (Stanford University Press, September) brings concepts from linguistic anthropology to bear on "the language ideologies, word choices and recurring metaphors that underlie Trumpian rhetoric."
In Talk Radio’s America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States (Harvard University Press, October) author Brian Rosenwald treats Trumpian rhetoric as the culmination of developments that he traces to "August 1, 1988, when, desperate for content to save AM radio, top media executives stumbled on a new format that would turn the political world upside down." The argument sounds interesting, but I find Rosenwald's timeline to be, in a word, wrong. I recall hearing various proto-Limbaughs on AM talk radio in Texas no later than 1980, with listeners calling in to blame the Council on Foreign Relations for everything they accuse George Soros of masterminding now.
Due to arrive just ahead of the 2020 campaign, H. Gibbs Knotts and Jordan M. Ragusa's First in the South: Why South Carolina’s Presidential Primary Matters (University of South Carolina Press, December) throws down the gauntlet to Iowa and New Hampshire. It calls for a shift of national attention "to South Carolina because of its clarifying and often-predictive role in selecting presidential nominees for both the Republican and Democratic Parties." The catalog description curiously omits a claim on the press's website that First in the South "offers hope to political newcomers and candidates who have not mastered the art of fund-raising."
The challenges of campaigning are steeper than that for the sort of candidate Mark Stein writes about in The Presidential Fringe: Questing and Jesting for the Oval Office (Potomac Books, distributed by University of Nebraska Press, February 2020). Some of the campaigns he describes were serious challenges to exclusionary norms (Victoria Woodhull and George E. Taylor, who were the first female and African American presidential candidates, respectively). And some were entertainers using politics as a stage (Will Rogers and Stephen Colbert), while candidates of the Vegetarian and the Flying Saucer Parties seized the opportunity to publicize their concerns. "It was often precisely these fringe candidates who planted the seeds from which mainstream candidates later harvested genuine, positive change." No word as yet whether the book will cover the Giant Meteor 2016 campaign ("Just End It Already").
Some books seem to fall implicitly into pairs. The connection is obvious in the case of Ryan Patrick Hanley's Our Great Purpose: Adam Smith on Living a Better Life (Princeton University Press, September) and Samuel Fleischacker's Being Me Being You: Adam Smith and Empathy (University of Chicago Press, October) which share an interest in the moral philosopher behind the political economist. Hanley focuses on Smith's advocacy of ancient virtues "such as prudence, self-command, justice and benevolence" as essential for a sound character, while Fleischacker translates "what Smith called 'sympathy'" into what in contemporary usage is known as empathy: the "uniquely human feat" of "entering into the perspective of another … that connects people while still allowing them to define their own distinctive standpoints."
More tenuous, perhaps, is the link between Brian D. Earp and Julian Savulescu's Love Drugs: The Chemical Future of Relationships (Redwood Press, distributed by Stanford University Press, January 2020) and Ela Przybylo's Asexual Erotics: Intimate Readings of Compulsory Sexuality (Ohio State Press, August). Earp and Savulescu describe the emergence of a new wave of psychoactive pharmaceuticals that "may help couples work through relationship difficulties to strengthen their connection" -- or, failing that, may help sever an emotional bond during a breakup." Love Drugs "builds a case for conducting research into such 'love drugs' and 'anti-love drugs' and explores their ethical implications," encouraging us "to decide if these sorts of medications should be a part of our society. And if chemical romance is right for us."
The Viagra allusion is cute but also telling: whether or not such medication "should be part of our society" is a matter for the pharmaceutical companies first and for the ethicists to deal with after the fact. Once pills are available to turn romantic feelings as well as sexual desires on and off, Przybylo's book on "none" as a sexual preference may be less of an outlier. (Among the letters lately added to LGBT is "A" for asexual, understood as an orientation in its own right.) Against the wider culture's "obsession with sex and sexuality," Asexual Erotics proposes "an alternative language for discussing forms of intimacy that are not reducible" to the libidinal, "asking that we consider the ways in which compulsory sexuality is detrimental not only to asexual and nonsexual people but to all." And in case you are wondering, no, incels do not count as asexuals, though they undoubtedly qualify as evidence of detriment.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Satirical Tweet Causes Epic #SAchat Reaction | Student Affairs and Technology
Free speech debate sparked by controversial BDS speech at a commencement
Students should stop treating faculty as expendable (opinion)
Author discusses new book on college completion data and their shortcomings
Researchers want less restrictive policies on accepting money from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, bu
Ex-Athlete Admits Threatening to Kill Athletes
Virginia Tech Will Pay Some New Students to Delay
People in higher ed should stop disdaining those who attend or work at community colleges (opinion)
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!