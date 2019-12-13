A poem about final papers by Laurence Musgrove.
As I did not teach for the good of my fellow-men,
but simply for a livelihood, this was a failure.
“Economy,” Thoreau
I’ve been conferencing with my students
This week on their final papers on Walden.
I’ve read over their first drafts, seven pages,
Works cited, and they are what you might
Expect: a little awkward, a little unfocused,
A little off topic, a little too personal, a little
Too little. So, when I met with one student
Today to go over his next steps, every time
I pointed to what he needed to revise or edit,
He said, “That’s fair.” which surprised and
Confused me, as if he was expecting another
Response: accusation, blame, denigration,
A little too personal, a little too, too much.
Bio
Laurence Musgrove is a professor of English at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Tex., where he teaches composition, creative writing, literature and comics. His books include a collection of poetry, Local Bird; a volume of aphorisms, One Kind of Recording; and most recently, The Bluebonnet Sutras, Buddhist dialogues in verse.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
Online conversation shines a spotlight on graduate programs that teach students how to teach
Trump order on anti-Semitism on campuses draws free speech concerns
How many books should a professor be able to check out?
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Federal court decision favors limited application of Title IX
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Justice Department sues and settles with college admissions group
Is it acceptable for an academic to change their name when they marry? (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!