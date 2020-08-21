To the Editor:

To answer Josh Kim's question: "Does IHE Have a Responsibility to Share the Effects of Eliminating Reader Comments?"

No, IHE does not have such a responsibility. You can do as you wish, and you don't owe me a thing.

I will say, though, that IHE's value (to me, at least) has been diminished by eliminating reader comments. Those comments often were thoughtful, illuminating, and/or amusing. IHE is still the first thing I read every weekday morning. Too bad it's not as enjoyable as it used to be.

--Glenn Bogart

Title IV student aid consultant