To the Editor:
To answer Josh Kim's question: "Does IHE Have a Responsibility to Share the Effects of Eliminating Reader Comments?"
No, IHE does not have such a responsibility. You can do as you wish, and you don't owe me a thing.
I will say, though, that IHE's value (to me, at least) has been diminished by eliminating reader comments. Those comments often were thoughtful, illuminating, and/or amusing. IHE is still the first thing I read every weekday morning. Too bad it's not as enjoyable as it used to be.
--Glenn Bogart
Title IV student aid consultant
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Colleges point fingers at students for partying, spreading COVID-19
COVID-19 testing strategies vary widely across institutions
How college leaders can give more than lip service to the need to dismantle systemic racism (opinion
Early movers to online fall don't regret decision
Student affairs staff challenged by pandemic demands
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Cuomo adviser Jim Malatras likely to be named SUNY chancellor without full search process
Diversity, equity and inclusion offices can't be effective if they aren't empowered to hold people a
After a spring and summer of planning, higher ed faces its moment of truth
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »