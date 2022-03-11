Print
Cancel Culture Has Cost Academics Their Jobs

Kathleen Stock and Jason Kilbourn, among others, were silenced.

To the editor:

In his article "The Real Face of Cancel Culture," Timothy Versteynen points to several academics and journalists who did not actually become unemployed because of their conservative—or even just middle of the road—views. But he leaves out the many who have in fact lost their positions, either temporarily or permanently. 

As an example, I will point out Kathleen Stock who did not in fact "voluntarily" leave her academic position; she was receiving death threats. Another example: law professor Jason Kilbourn, who was suspended and barred from campus for using the phrase "n-word" in an exam question about a discrimination lawsuit.  There are many others.

When groups silence people like Stock and Kilbourn, they are not showing strength or the rightness of their views; they are showing weakness and lack of confidence in the power of their arguments.

--Jane Beckett

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

