More Presidents Making This Transition
Two more campus leaders have shifted to run museums.
January 13, 2023
To the Editor:
I enjoyed the Jan. 13 essay by Georgia Nugent on the trend of college presidents moving on to lead major cultural institutions.
To further strengthen her case, I would suggest adding two other friends and colleagues to the list: Beth Hillman, who recently moved from Mills College to lead the 9/11 National Memorial and Museum, and Steve Knapp, who went from George Washington University to head the Carnegie Museums in Pittsburgh.
--David Finegold
President
Chatham University
