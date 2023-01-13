To the Editor:

I enjoyed the Jan. 13 essay by Georgia Nugent on the trend of college presidents moving on to lead major cultural institutions.

To further strengthen her case, I would suggest adding two other friends and colleagues to the list: Beth Hillman, who recently moved from Mills College to lead the 9/11 National Memorial and Museum, and Steve Knapp, who went from George Washington University to head the Carnegie Museums in Pittsburgh.

--David Finegold

President

Chatham University