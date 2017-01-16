The Credentials Revolution

Certificates or industry certifications are no longer just for those with only a high school degree. Growing numbers of students at four-year institutions and post-bacs are acquiring certificates, badges, MicroMasters, and nanodegrees – often at great expense – to upgrade their skills, enter a new field, or bolster their competitiveness in the job market.

The variety of advanced certificates (earned through coursework) and industry certifications (which are based on demonstrated performance, usually a test) is staggering. Some, like those in African American Studies and Women’s Studies, are academic, but many are market-driven, specialized, and skills-focused. These range from certificates in animation and video graphics and arts management to health informatics and web design, and from computer software engineering and educational leadership and administration to corporate communication, film and video production, and teaching English as a second language.



At the pre-college level, non-college credentials, including occupational licenses, vocational certifications, and skills and industry certificates, have become an important pathway for high school graduates to obtain middle-skills jobs, like court reporter, dental hygienist, emergency medical technician (EMT), legal administrative assistant, and refrigerator, heating, and cooling technician.