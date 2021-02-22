Topics

Building High-Quality Online Learning

Doug Lederman
February 22, 2021
 

"Building High-Quality Online Learning" is a new compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed.

You may download a free copy of the print-on-demand booklet here.

Inside Higher Ed will offer a free webcast on the themes of this compilation on Tuesday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Please register to participate here.

This booklet was made possible in part by the support of D2L.

Doug Lederman

