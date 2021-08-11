Topics
Providing Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education
August 11, 2021
"Providing Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education" is a new free compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed. You may download the print-on-demand booklet here.
On Wednesday, September 7, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed editors will lead a free webcast to discuss the themes of this collection. Click here to register.
This booklet was made possible in part by the support of D2L.
