Providing Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education

Doug Lederman
August 11, 2021
 

"Providing Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education" is a new free compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed. You may download the print-on-demand booklet here.

On Wednesday, September 7, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed editors will lead a free webcast to discuss the themes of this collection. Click here to register.

This booklet was made possible in part by the support of D2L.

Doug Lederman

Providing Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education: a Collection

