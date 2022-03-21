Topics
Title
Enrolling and Engaging Online Learners
March 21, 2022
"Enrolling and Engaging Online Learners" is a new print-on-demand booklet from Inside Higher Ed. You may download the free compilation of news articles and essays here.
On Wednesday, April 27, at 2 P.M. Eastern time, Inside Higher Ed's will present a webcast to discuss the themes of the booklet and answer your questions. Please register for the free webcast here.
This collection was made possible in part by the advertising support of Everspring.
Trending Stories
- Survey: Student college choices both practical and strategic
- Audit of University of California admissions shows real problems (opinion)
- New study explores how to use chat bots to retain students
- Palestinian scholar accuses SFSU of broken contract promise
- Would-be humanities majors want canonical courses (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »