"Enrolling and Engaging Online Learners" is a new print-on-demand booklet from Inside Higher Ed. You may download the free compilation of news articles and essays here.

On Wednesday, April 27, at 2 P.M. Eastern time, Inside Higher Ed's will present a webcast to discuss the themes of the booklet and answer your questions. Please register for the free webcast here.

This collection was made possible in part by the advertising support of Everspring.