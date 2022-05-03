Topics

Print

Title

Digital Teaching and Learning

By

Doug Lederman
May 3, 2022
 

"Digital Teaching and Learning" is a new compilation of articles and essays from the pages of Inside Higher Ed. This free print-on-demand collection is available for download here.

Inside Higher Ed's editors will present a free webcast on the themes of this booklet on Thursday, June 9, at 2 p.m. Eastern. You may register for the webcast here.

This compilation was made possible in part by the financial support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Trending Stories

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A young woman looks down as she talks to her therapist.
Accommodating Mental Health
North Idaho College board chair Todd Banducci, a middle-aged white man with gray hair wearing glasses.
College’s Board Hits a Breaking Point
The cover of Becoming Great Universities, with a horizonal triangular pennant on a green background.
‘Becoming Great Universities’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Cleveland State Pays President $928K to Step Down

Students for Fair Admissions Files Supreme Court Brief

Ransomware Attack Closes Kellogg Community College

Cal State L.A. Police Arrest Professor at Debate

Compilation on Digital Teaching and Learning

Transforming the Personalization of Care: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 