Making the Tough Decisions: Critical Business and Enrollment Strategies

Doug Lederman
January 16, 2018
 

”Making the Tough Decisions: Critical Business and Enrollment Strategies” is the new print-on-demand booklet from the editors of Inside Higher Ed.

You may download the free compilation of articles here.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. Eastern, our editors will present a free webcast on the booklet's ideas and themes and take your questions. Sign up or find out more here.

This collection of articles was made possible in part by support from Oracle.

Doug Lederman

