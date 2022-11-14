Title

Meeting the Needs of Today's Learners

By

Doug Lederman
November 14, 2022

"Meeting the Needs of Today's Learners" is a free collection of articles and essays about the many types of learners seeking a post-high school education today and how institutions are striving to meet their needs.

A copy of this print-on-demand report can be downloaded here.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will discuss the themes of this compilation in a free webcast. Please register for the webcast or find out more here.

This report was made possible in part by the support of D2L.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

