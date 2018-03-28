Print This

Title

New Models for Educational Materials

By

Doug Lederman
March 28, 2018
 

"New Models for Educational Materials" is Inside Higher Ed's new on-demand compilation of articles. You may download a copy free, here.

And we invite you to sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet, featuring Inside Higher Ed's editors, on Wednesday, April 18, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

This booklet was made possible in part by the advertising support of Cengage.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The Perils
of Presidential Job-Hopping
Reviving the Curriculum
Messing Up the Count

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Women's Lacrosse Players Sing N-Word

Edinboro President, Under Fire, Resigns

Attainment Increases With Nondegree Credentials

Compilation on New Models for Educational Materials

Community College Debaters Win National Championship

Academic Minute: Tattoo Regret and Health Issues

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top