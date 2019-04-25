Topics

Teaching in a Digital Age

Doug Lederman
April 25, 2019
 

"Teaching in a Digital Age" is Inside Higher Ed's new compilation of articles. This print-on-demand booklet is available for download here.

On Wednesday, May 22, at 2 p.m. ET, Inside Higher Ed's editors will lead a free webcast to discuss the themes of the booklet. Please click here to register.

The compendium was made possible in part by the advertising support of D2L.

Doug Lederman

