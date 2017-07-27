Topics

Teaching Today's Students

Doug Lederman
July 27, 2017
 

"Teaching Today's Students" is the new print-on-demand compilation from Inside Higher Ed.

The booklet of articles and essays can be downloaded free here.

And on Tuesday, August 29 at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will present a free webinar discussing the themes of the compendium. Click here to register.

The compilation was made possible in part by the advertising support of Top Hat.

Doug Lederman

