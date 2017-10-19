Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is facing criticism for his response to a request that he investigate a series of white supremacist messages on campus. In particular, a group of faculty members have accused Daniels of drawing a false equivalency between neo-Nazis and anti-fascists activists, and of personally attacking a professor who’s been critical of him in the past. The group alleges Daniels’ tone recalls President Trump’s initial comment that there was violence “on many sides” of the August protests in Charlottesville, Va., that left an anti-fascist protester dead.

Purdue declined comment on the professors’ specific accusations against Daniels but pointed to his past statements condemning racism, anti-Semitism, bigotry and violence. Daniels also has said there is “no evidence” that members of the campus community were involved in a placing white supremacist fliers on campus.

In an op-ed in the local Journal & Courier this week, six Purdue professors said the campus branch of the Campus Antifascist Network — a nascent national movement to fight white nationalist activity on college campuses — said that there have been seven documented instances of Nazi propaganda at Purdue since November. In the first such instance, a person or people sympathetic to the white nationalist group American Vanguard posted fliers denouncing “white guilt” and “cultural Marxism” around campus. Most recently, desks in an Honors College classroom were reportedly arranged to resemble a swastika.

In response, the professors wrote, the antifascist network sent Daniels what it called “documented evidence of support by people at Purdue” for Identity Evropa, another white supremacist, anti-Semitic group, urging an investigation. The evidence in question consists mainly of screen shots from the Identiy Evropa's social media, showing pictures of their fliers on the Purdue campus.

Many faculty members at Purdue have previously asked Daniels to more strongly condemn any suspected white supremacy activity on campus, but his standard response has been to denounce hate and bigotry while refusing to — in his words — give specific hate groups the attention they are seeking.

Yet instead of investigate any Purdue ties to Identity Evropa, the professors wrote, Daniels “chose to: (a) reassert the principle of ‘free speech’ for Nazis; and (b) target a faculty member with a long record of antiracist work in a polemic closely resembling that of the U.S. president when the latter blamed ‘both sides’ for the tragedy at Charlottesville.”

The professors were referring to an email exchange between Daniels and a leader of the Campus Antifascist Network, Bill Mullen, a professor of American studies. Mullen, who has previously, publicly criticized Daniels’s nontraditional presidential credentials and management style, began the exchange with an Oct. 3 email asking Daniels to investigate the possible Identity Evropa activity.

In an email to Mullen, which Purdue shared with Inside Higher Ed, Daniels cited the university’s free speech policy, approved in 2015, saying “we may condemn but we don’t silence individuals in the university community, regardless how offensive or preposterous their remarks or writings may be.”

By contrast, Daniels added, “we distinguish between words and conduct and would act swiftly to expel from Purdue’s community anyone — faculty, staff, or student — who resorts to physical intimidation or violence.”

Daniels went on to criticize Mullen’s affiliation with the Campus Antifascist Network, equating it with the broader “antifa” movement that in some cases embraces violence as a way of fighting back against fascism. Again referring to the free speech policy, Daniels wrote that “no member of the Purdue community has benefited more from this policy than you have.”

In recent days, he said, “I have spent considerable time replying to multiple messages from citizens who find your various pronouncements abhorrent and unacceptable, and demand that you be sanctioned or expelled from the university entirely. In particular, your defense of the so-called ‘antifa’ organization, a group that has not only advocated but practiced violence, gave deep offense and embarrassment to many.”

(For the record, the Campus Antifascist Network has said it does not advocate violence but would encourage self-defense against ethnonationalists, especially for the most vulnerable people on campus. While its name is clearly inspired by the antifascist movement, the national campus group is not part of "antifa," a group that does in some cases espouse violence against fascists.)

Daniels also wrote that he’d previously defended Mullen’s right to free speech “that was widely interpreted as racist, in the form of that oldest of bigotries, anti-Semitism. On each occasion, I have given the simple answer I am giving to you. In an honest moment you know that Purdue is a community deeply committed to tolerance and inclusion.”

Describing Daniels’s stance “deeply frightening,” the letter’s signatories — including Mullen’s wife, Tithi Battacharya, a professor of history— said Daniels “has deliberately chosen to champion freedom, a precious value and right, in the most narrow and circumscribed way possible — as free speech alone.… What good is the right to free speech if it is severed from the right to work and exist freely without the threat of racist violence?”

They added, “We face a clear choice here at Purdue: Resist the Nazis or allow their politics to flourish.”

Mullen said Wednesday that Daniels’ assertion that he’d defended antifa “is an attempt to deflect the discussion away from his inaction on white supremacy at Purdue.”

As for Daniel’s comment about anti-Semitism, Mullen called it an “undocumented smear.” Mullen said he is an “an open advocate for Palestinian human rights” and a faculty adviser for Students for Justice in Palestine at Purdue, and that Daniels is trying to “stigmatize this work as anti-Semitic.”

It's “really ironic that [Daniels] ignores a request from a group of people protesting a swastika on campus in order to make spurious allegations against the protesters,” he added.

A spokesperson for Purdue highlighted an August statement from Daniels and Provost Jay Akridge saying, in part, that “racism, anti-Semitism, bigotry and violence like that demonstrated in Charlottesville are the antithesis of [Purdue’s] values and have no place on our campus.

More recently, Daniels released a statement saying there is “zero evidence that any member of the Purdue community is involved in these leaflets, and there is nothing new to say about the situation. We reiterate our past statements and our disinclination to do exactly what these despicable people want most, which is to give them attention their minuscule numbers and their abhorrent views do not merit.”