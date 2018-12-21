A list of the 10 articles with the most readers in 2018

Print This

The Most-Read Articles of 2018

Here are the pieces that attracted the greatest numbers of readers.

Scott Jaschik
December 21, 2018
The state of the humanities, admissions, race relations and graduate student life were topics that attracted many readers in 2018. The following were the articles that attracted the greatest numbers of readers.

  1. Wait-Listed, Rejected and Frustrated in California
  2. An 'Easy' SAT and Terrible Scores
  3. Mental Health Crisis for Grad Students
  4. Was Saturday's SAT Compromised?
  5. Punishing Women for Being Smart
  6. Rejecting AP Courses
  7. Yale Police Called on Black Student Taking a Nap
  8. When a Temporary Visa Is More Temporary Than Thought
  9. Faculty Members at Wisconsin Stevens Point React to Plan to Cut 13 Majors
  10. Shocker: Humanities Grads Gainfully Employed and Happy

