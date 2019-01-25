Topics
By Any Other Name
Liberal education advocates discuss ways to "reclaim" conversations about academe -- in part by not using the term "liberal arts."
ATLANTA -- Don’t. Say. Liberal. Arts. But by all means, do preach the value of a “universal” education to anyone and everyone.
Smash the false dichotomy between that universal education and job-ready training, while you’re at it, rhetorically and via the curriculum. Give students the opportunity to practice what they’re learning in a real-world setting before they graduate. And throw in a well-earned credential along with their degree.
Those are all ideas pitched by speakers here Thursday during the opening plenary and additional sessions of the Association of American Colleges and Universities’ annual meeting. The AAC&U has long advocated for students of all backgrounds to get the broad educations that will prepare them for careers and not just first jobs, taught through evidence-based practices. To AAC&U leaders, that means taking general education seriously, not just as boxes to check.
In recent years, however, AAC&U also has focused on reclaiming the narrative on the value of higher education, which was, not coincidentally, this year’s meeting title. The plenary, meanwhile, was called “Code Switching: Making the Case for Liberal Education Amidst Critics, Skeptics and Trolls.”
It’s no secret that colleges and universities have a public perception problem, especially if you call them colleges and universities: people tend to associate them with Animal House or political indoctrination. Higher education, meanwhile, sounds more credible -- even though its confidence rating has declined significantly in the era of truthiness and fake news. That’s what the polls say, at least, said Brandon Busteed, president of Kaplan University Partners, formerly of Gallup. And if one gathered all the brightest minds in the marketing business, locked them in a room and told them to come up with the worst possible term for the kind of life-changing education that AAC&U promotes? It would probably be “liberal arts,” he said.
Why? Too few people understand what the liberal arts means, and instead think it refers to politics or art. Busteed said he didn’t pretend to have a far better term, but that “universal” education might be a start. “Soft skills” is another poorly chosen term for an important concept, he said.
“We have a marketing and branding problem,” he said. “Words can damage our case because there’s too much baggage around them.”
Beyond language, Busteed said research demonstrates that liberal arts graduates who had a job or internship in college that required them to apply what they were learning have postgraduation outcomes similar their peers in science, technology, engineering and math. That’s the “equalizing force” in an undergraduate education, he said. And institutions and the public alike need to stop seeing “careerism and the liberal arts as mutually exclusive.”
There’s widespread desire for more efficient, less expensive and more work-aligned pathways through college, Busteed added, “and we can make this happen in the liberal arts.”
Of course -- and to additional speakers’ points that institutions need to do a better job of telling their stories -- this kind of work is already happening in higher education.
At a session on bridging the liberal arts and business education, for example, institutions shared how they’ve blended preprofessional training with more universal themes. Melinda Zook, a professor of history at Purdue University and leader of its Cornerstone Integrated Liberal Arts program, discussed her Teagle Foundation-funded initiative: a 15-credit undergraduate certificate project focused in liberal arts disciplines for highly concentrated degree programs in engineering, management and nursing. First-year students in the program enroll in a two-semester sequence called Transformative Texts that uses a Great Books approach to engage students with what Teagle describes as "enduring questions" while building writing, research and presentation skills. Students then take 200- and 300-level courses organized into five themes, including science and technology, environment and sustainability, and management and organizations.
At the end of their studies, students get a certificate saying “Cornerstone Integrated Liberal Arts.”
Zook said following the session that she spends "a lot of time talking to employer groups about Cornerstone and to our preprofessional advisers who help our graduates with their applications to law and medical schools," so that they all understand what the certificate signals.
She added, "We want to make Cornerstone part of the Purdue brand for our STEM and management students." The idea is that these graduates "understand engineering or computer science or management, but they also have the communication, interpersonal and team-building skills and broader vision of the world that your typical liberal arts major has imbued."
Service learning is another way many institutions have tried to help their liberal arts students acquire some job-ready skills, practical and “soft,” however poor a term it is. Widener University, for example, is working with Project Pericles, a consortium of colleges and universities that promotes civic engagement, on an initiative in this area, Creating Curricular Coherence. This campus Sustainability and Civic Engagement thematic pathway involves high-impact teaching practices, starting with an interdisciplinary first-year seminar. Next is a is a series of general education gateway, pathway and linked syllabus courses designed by professors from different disciplines. Sustainability is a key concept. Community-based and problem-based courses, as well as study abroad at Widener's global hub in Costa Rica, all play a part.
Gail Mellow, president of LaGuardia Community College of the City University of New York, said that liberal education is alive and well at her institution, which has one of the biggest philosophy programs in the U.S. Her college enrolls students from 160 countries speaking 110 languages, she said, and many of them are driven by a desire that they can’t quite articulate -- to grapple with life’s big questions and ultimately lead a better existence. She urged those present to take teaching more seriously and to begin thinking about higher education, and, by extension, liberal education, as an “ecosystem,” in which most students will not attend a private, four-year institution.
Even nursing requires philosophical grounding, Mellow said, relaying a classroom incident in which a LaGuardia professor of nursing warned her students that they might see dead bodies during their training and then joked that dead bodies “can’t hurt you.” One student argued back that they indeed could, saying that in her home country corpses must be handled in a precise way to avoid that, Mellow recalled. The professor asked about other students’ cultural beliefs about death, and the conversation morphed from one about more basic nursing skills to one that would possibly inform the students’ ultimate success in their careers.
Mellow’s call to see higher education as an ecosystem was echoed by other speakers throughout the day. Some said that institutions and associations spend much time promoting themselves and not enough time promoting a clear set of contributions of higher education in general to society.
Mary Schmidt Campbell, president of Spelman College, said during the plenary that conversations about liberal education should be about what the liberal arts do “in our country for our conscience and our ideas.” Spelman was founded just about 20 years after the Civil War, and local women working as laundresses and in other similar positions saw it as a place where they could “profoundly change their lives.”
Spelman still holds that promise today, Campbell said, adding that it affords students “the innovation for them to think of themselves as scientists, as leaders.”
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati
Green Mountain is latest small college to close
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Green Mountain College tried numerous strategies but is still closing
Rules to protect research subjects should include different standards for different types of subject
Professor Terminated Over Nazi Salute
European Commission envoy warns about mirror journals as way around open-access requirements
Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!