In-and-Out list of expected trends in higher ed for 2021

The In-and-Out List, 2021

A look at what happened in 2020 and what's to come in 2021 with Inside Higher Ed's ninth annual in-and-out list.

Describing 2020 as a rough year for higher ed would be a huge understatement. It might even be insulting to all the people who were deep in the trenches of the enterprise of teaching and learning last year, and that includes college students, the faculty and staff members that serve them, and the administrators tasked with running the institutions. Let's not mince words and just call 2020 what it was -- a year from hell.

The pandemic upended academic calendars and semester planning. It stretched and broke budgets and led to widespread job cuts. It ruined the traditional college experience for millions of students. It made faculty members' jobs infinitely harder. There was also death amid all the dismay and continuing conflicts over free speech and racial inequity magnified by the police killing of George Floyd.

But the show went on, teaching and learning happened, and colleges and universities across the country rose to the challenge and survived. Inside Higher Ed had a front-row seat to much of it, and we chronicled news developments in real time. Today we're looking back at the unprecedented year that was while also offering our unscientific predictions for the year ahead. Happy 2021.

2020 2021
Betsy DeVosBetsy DeVos, outgoing Secretary of Education, graduate of private high school and college Miguel CardonaMiguel Cardona, incoming Secretary of Education, graduate of public schools and public colleges
Spring Break "Wellness Days" 
College PartyOn-campus parties Covid TestingOn-campus COVID testing and guaranteeing
Roomates Single Occupancy Dorm Rooms
Protestors at Confederate MonumentBuildings and statues on-campus with Confederate-era names MonumentCampuses reckoning with their racial histories
Zoom HeadquartersZoombombing Zoom Waiting RoomZoom waiting rooms
Applying to grad school Grad schools freeze Ph.D. admissions
International education on the defensive International education on the offensive
Taking the SAT or ACT Testing center closures and other pandemic related snafus 
Believing tenure offers job protection Realizing tenure doesn't protect jobs
Thinking COVID-19 affects all colleges Thinking COVID-19 doesn't hurt wealthy colleges
Expecting community colleges to appeal to stay-at-home students Community colleges struggling to attract students
Students wanting to return to campus Students opting to stay home
Colleges vowing to treat athletes the same as all students Big Ten Football Press ConferenceColleges not even pretending to treat athletes the same as all students
Students in LinePredictions that black colleges would be particularly hurt by COVID-19 Students StudyingBlack college success during COVID-19
Finding new countries from which to recruit full-pay international students Recruiting international students domestically
Harvard celebrates appeals court win on affirmative action College fears for future of affirmative action when Supreme Court looks (again)

Hookup Culture

 Zoom Dating

