While college leaders don’t usually go around asking students if they would choose the institution over again if they could go back in time, knowing what those who are unhappy with their decision think would be valuable for any retention team.

In the latest Student Voice survey from Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse, with support from Kaplan, 2,000 incoming sophomores, juniors and seniors were asked how the pandemic had impacted career planning and preparation.

The survey also asked students about whether COVID-19 affected where they go to college and if they are pleased with the decision they made. Among the 600 students not attending their first-choice college, half had the experience work out for them anyway, but 21 percent would definitely not enroll again if they could make that choice.

Scroll down for a breakdown of experiences that the survey reveals were more difficult for, or viewed less positively by, students who wish they could start over again at a different higher ed institution. Could your college or university better serve these students so they are more likely to retain and complete?

For more survey results and analysis, including what colleges can do to better support students in planning for postgraduation pursuits, visit the Student Voice news hub.