While 44 percent of the 2,003 students surveyed for Student Voice cannot identify someone they could learn from or turn to for advice on navigating college and planning for work after college, that doesn’t mean they would not want or benefit from a mentor.

In fact, more than half of those students say not knowing how to find a mentor is the main reason they haven’t had one, found the Inside Higher Ed/College Pulse survey conducted Sept. 16 to 27 with support from Kaplan.

Formal mentorship programs, where students can be matched up with someone who has expressed interest in being a mentor, are a logical answer to the question of how to help these students, who may not even realize how beneficial it can be to have a trusted person around to listen and offer advice. Yet, getting to that point depends on a solid match. Scroll down for more survey results and 10 tips for merry mentorship matchmaking.

Read more analysis of the Student Voice survey on students’ mentors.