Diversity initiatives, advocacy opportunities and career preparation activities were three particularly vulnerable areas of college life during campus COVID closures because of the “out of sight, out of mind” factor.

Without that in-person community, progress toward diversity, equity and inclusion goals may not have been obvious—and committees’ work may have been sidelined in favor of health and safety priorities. The lack of in-person opportunities to spread awareness of and advocate for causes meaningful to them, combined with more pressing daily life challenges, resulted in paused advocacy activity for many students. And then, of course, with COVID shutting down or restricting outsider access to workplaces, students had fewer (or less useful) experiential learning chances.

What did all this mean as students returned to more open campuses for the fall 2021 semester?

The latest Student Voice survey, conducted Nov. 15 to 23 by Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse with support from Kaplan, examined what students were noticing and what actions they were taking as their campuses opened up for more in-person learning and events.

