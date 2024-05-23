You have /5 articles left.
Photo illustration showing scenes of campus protests, police and Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Photo illustration by Justin Morrison/Inside Higher Ed | Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu, Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire, Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Inc, Spencer Platt, Mathieu Lewis-Rolland via Getty Images

The House Education and Workforce Committee is holding its third hearing on campus antisemitism this morning, starting at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The leaders of Northwestern University, Rutgers University and the University of California, Los Angeles, will be in the hot seat this time. Judging from the first two hearings, they’ll likely face tough questions from Republicans about their responses to antisemitic incidents on their campuses as well as how they’ve handled campus encampments and protests in recent weeks.

The previous hearings have garnered widespread attention and controversy. The presidents of Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania both resigned within a month of their December testimony. Following a hearing focused on Columbia University in April, a wave of pro-Palestinian encampments sprouted on campuses across the country, leading to crackdowns, arrests and negotiations between some universities and protesters.

Our live coverage of the hearing will kick off at 8:45 a.m. In the meantime, you can read more about the hearing, the players and what’s at stake below.

A photo illustration of the leaders of UCLA, Rutgers, and Northwestern set against a photo of the U.S. Capitol.
