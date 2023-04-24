You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Thomas L. Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest, announced that he will be stepping down on June 30, 2024.

His announcement made no reference to the controversy about his chancellorship.

The incident happened in December, after a commencement speaker, a local graduate, talked about using a made-up language to calm children, including his granddaughter. Keon then took the stage and spoke in gibberish, adding, “That’s sort of my Asian version of his …” before trailing off. Keon has since issued an apology for his “offensive and insensitive” comment that “caused confusion, pain, and anger,” and he has been reprimanded by Purdue’s Board of Trustees.

Most Popular

Next Story

Open book with colorful paper planes emerging from the pages
Opinion
Career Advice
Reimagining the Academic Book Launch

Our topics may sometimes be abstruse, but we should take more creative risks to engage people in them, writes Christo

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report
Quick Takes
Bennet Supports Debt-Free College in Education Plan