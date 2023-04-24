You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Thomas L. Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest, announced that he will be stepping down on June 30, 2024.

His announcement made no reference to the controversy about his chancellorship.

The incident happened in December, after a commencement speaker, a local graduate, talked about using a made-up language to calm children, including his granddaughter. Keon then took the stage and spoke in gibberish, adding, “That’s sort of my Asian version of his …” before trailing off. Keon has since issued an apology for his “offensive and insensitive” comment that “caused confusion, pain, and anger,” and he has been reprimanded by Purdue’s Board of Trustees.