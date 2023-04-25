You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Ongoing tensions at Temple University were punctuated by a vote of no confidence on Monday, with members of the Temple Association of University Professionals demonstrating their lingering frustrations with Board of Trustees chair Mitchell Morgan and Provost Gregory Mandel.

Over 1,000 members of the bargaining unit cast ballots, with 81 percent voting no confidence in Morgan and Mandel, according to results shared by the union on Monday. The vote comes in the wake of a clash between administrators and graduate students that prompted a walkout and a seven-week strike that ended last month with a new contract.

Temple president Jason Wingard resigned abruptly after the conclusion of the strike. Wingard was facing a no-confidence vote before his resignation, with TAUP officials criticizing Temple’s move to temporarily strip striking student workers of their tuition remission and health-care benefits.

A TAUP news release on Monday noted, “The vote came after hundreds of faculty, librarians, and other academic professionals approached the union with issues and concerns about senior members of Temple University leadership. These concerns were collected and circulated the week of March 13th. None of the core issues outlined in this document were resolved with President Wingard’s resignation, which is why we moved forward with the vote of no confidence.”

In a news release following the vote, acting president JoAnne Epps stated that the administration “respects and takes seriously the sentiment expressed by TAUP in this vote.”

Epps, who was appointed earlier this month, noted her engagement with campus constituents.

“Since my appointment, I have met with faculty, prospective and current students, and government and community leaders,” Epps said in the statement. “I have been gratified to know that our trustees also are engaged in a robust listening tour that includes deans, senior administrators, faculty, students, parents and representatives of campus safety. We will continue meeting with and listening to these and other groups in the weeks to come. “

The vote came shortly before Temple and TAUP are set to begin contract negotiations.