U.S. News & World Report has announced changes in the formula it uses to calculate its “Best Colleges” lists.

The magazine will be removing “the following factors as ranking indicators: alumni giving, faculty with terminal degree, class size and high school standing; such factors will be included in school profiles and comparison tools for students.”

In their place, U.S. News said it would give “increased weighting [to] a school’s success in graduating students from different backgrounds.”

The items that are being eliminated from rankings will still be provided in the rankings materials.

The categories generally do not count for much of colleges’ scores. Alumni giving and faculty with terminal degrees counted only for 3 percent each this year.