You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Glasgow Caledonian University, which created a New York City campus in 2013 and won the right to award degrees four years later, is selling its campus in New York City, the BBC reported.

The university said the campus had “not reached its potential” and that the university would look to exit New York.

A university statement said, “Following a discussion at the university court in February, it was agreed that the university would actively seek a partnership with another educational organization, with a view to the partner ultimately acquiring GCNYC. Whilst a partnership is our preferred option for the college, in the event a partnership cannot be established, we will initiate a process to exit from New York.”

The university awarded its New York campus $32.5 million in loans and grants.

Most Popular

Next Story

Photo of young people in a fitness class, squatting. Focus is on a young woman in front with her hair in a bun.
Student Success Health & Wellness
Physical Health and Wellness Linked to Student Success

In the newest Student Voice survey, many students say their physical health and wellness is getting in the way of the

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report