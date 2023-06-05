You have /5 articles left.
Glasgow Caledonian University, which created a New York City campus in 2013 and won the right to award degrees four years later, is selling its campus in New York City, the BBC reported.

The university said the campus had “not reached its potential” and that the university would look to exit New York.

A university statement said, “Following a discussion at the university court in February, it was agreed that the university would actively seek a partnership with another educational organization, with a view to the partner ultimately acquiring GCNYC. Whilst a partnership is our preferred option for the college, in the event a partnership cannot be established, we will initiate a process to exit from New York.”

The university awarded its New York campus $32.5 million in loans and grants.

