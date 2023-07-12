You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Northwestern University fired its head football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, on Monday following the release of allegations of sexualized hazing in the program.

The decision came after the university released a summary of an independent investigation of allegations made anonymously by a student athlete in November 2022, and just two days after the university announced an initial suspension of Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay.

Northwestern president Michael Schill said in a letter to the campus on July 8 that he “may have erred” in only initially suspending the coach.

Most Popular

“The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team,” Schill said in a July 10 letter to the campus explaining his final decision. “The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening.”

Current players rallied around Fitzgerald and challenged the allegations in a statement attributed to “The ENTIRE Northwestern football team” Saturday. They called the allegations “exaggerated and twisted into lies.”

Fitzgerald told ESPN that he had “no knowledge whatsoever of any form of hazing,” but in an interview, also with ESPN, a former player said, “Fitz absolutely knew.”

Next Story

A colorful abstract depiction of ladders, spirals and other shapes
Opinion
Career Advice Carpe Careers
New Metaphors to Guide Career Development

The standard one for graduate students is the ladder, which by its very nature compels us to climb, writes Vanessa Do

Written By

Jessica Blake

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot