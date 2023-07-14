You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A federal suit filed by 11 former faculty members at Emporia State University charges that they lost their jobs because they had tenure, The Kansas Reflector reported.

The suit is against top administrators and members of the Kansas Board of Regents.

“These defendants saw tenure as an impediment to terminating tenured faculty who were ‘problematic’ concerning issues disfavored by the ESU administration,” the lawsuit says. “These issues included being members or former members of the faculty senate committee, being perceived to or having friction with the administration, policy sticklers, liberals, advocates, unionizers, and department or campus leaders.”

Emporia State has said the faculty members, and others, lost their jobs for financial reasons.

Most Popular

Next Story

Students walk on the University of Nebraska at Lincoln campus.
Student Success The College Experience
Teaching Inclusive Communication to First-Years

Husker Dialogues event creates intentional conversations around inclusivity and respectful speech for first-year stud

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot