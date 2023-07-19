You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Clarkson University administrators were none too pleased about a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed that took a swipe at the New York institution for having a position opening for a “sustainability coordinator/Alpine ski coach.”

The author of the article described the position as the epitome of “the overgrowth in ESG and DEI jobs” that are part and parcel of “The diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental, social and governance industries—DEI and ESG, respectively.” The article characterized these industries as creating useless jobs that are “deadweight losses across the economy.”

“Apparently even ski instructors must be able to calculate carbon emissions nowadays,” the author quipped.

Clarkson officials struck back with a news release responding to the article.

“If The Wall Street Journal had called before trying to poke a university world known for its winter sports and recreation as well as its engineering prowess in implementing best practices in environmental sustainability, they might have heralded Clarkson University for having a Sustainability Coordinator/Alpine Ski Coach job opening,” the press release said.

It also noted that the private research institution, located just south of the Canadian border, partnered with the university’s Institute for a Sustainable Environment and other divisions to fill the job in an innovative and efficient manner.

“In order to make best use of our students’ hard earned tuition dollars, we seek to collaborate across traditional departments wherever possible for open positions—particularly those that have defined seasons like a coach. Our coaching staff work with a variety of departments across our University and this hiring is just one example of innovative problem solving at its finest.”