You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of Minnesota–Twin Cities will no longer consider applicants’ ties to alumni in admissions decisions, The Star Tribune reported.

The decision came in “an exceptionally deep review of our context factors,” said Keri Risic, executive director of admissions. The university will also no longer favor applicants who are the children of faculty members.

“It was not adding additional insight into enrolling academically prepared students,” Risic said.